Diana Maux Shows Off Killer Dance Moves Although Her Foot Is In A Cast Boot

Diana Maux shocked her fans when she recently updated her Instagram feed. While she appeared to be in high spirits, they couldn’t help but notice that her foot was in a cast. They expressed their concern as they flocked to view her Instagram video.

Diana rocked some skimpy attire in her latest Instagram clip. She sported a white t-shirt with long sleeves. The top had a scooped neckline that put her chest on display. Diana flaunted her ample cleavage as she started to dance in the video clip.

The top doubled as a rather short dress and just covered her derriere She showed off her muscular thighs and lower body as she glided through her moves.

Diana styled her hair in a side-part. Her tresses tumbled over her shoulders and back in messy disarray. She appeared to be wearing some natural-looking makeup to enhance her delicate features. The Colombian model wore a pendant necklace around her neck and held a teacup in her hand. However, it was the foot cast boot that caught the attention of her fans.

The video was taken in front of a large patio surrounded by palm trees. There was an outside seating area where Diana chose to execute her killer dance moves.

Diana’s dance moves are legendary. On her Instagram page, the DianaDance hashtag will show you some of her fans’ favorite dance moves. In this clip, Diana proved that although her foot may be out of action, it has not dampened her spirit or her ability to gyrate her hips.

Diana started by sauntering toward the camera with the teacup in her hand. She took a sip of the beverage and began to get down by kicking her incapacitated foot. She then squatted with her butt angled toward the camera and twerked her booty while looking over her shoulder. She gyrated her hips and danced as if she did not have a care in the world.

The social media star’s fans took to the comments section to gush about Diana’s body, dance moves, and to ask questions about her foot.

“Ouch what did you do?” one fan wanted to know.

Another posted a few words of encouragement.

“You are so strong though babe you bounce back from anything,” they said.

“(hands applauding emoji) what s great attitude! That’s a queen,” a third Instagram user complimented her.

Diana has a solid fan base of over 524,000 followers. She frequently updates her Instagram feed with sexy snaps and workout videos.