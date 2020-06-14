Hunter McGrady Stuns In A Flirty Floral Dress

Buxom bombshell Hunter McGrady thrilled her 666,000 Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a gorgeous snap taken outside. Hunter didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be on a patio area outdoors. She perched in a chair with cream-colored cushions and a wooden frame, and the space behind her was filled with lush greenery. There was also a garage visible in the background, and a quaint lamp hanging in the garden.

Despite her scenic surroundings, the focal point of the shot remained Hunter’s curvaceous figure. She wore a dress from her own clothing line, All Worthy, which is available on QVC, as she mentioned in the caption of the post. The look had a square neckline that showed off some skin without putting any cleavage on display. The garment had short sleeves and some textured detailing across the chest, and the piece hugged her ample assets before draping over her body in a looser fit.

The dress was crafted from a stunning floral-print fabric with pink and orange blooms on a pale aqua background. Hunter placed one forearm on the chair, showing off her engagement ring, and rested the other arm in her lap. The dress had a longer hem that meant not too much of her legs were on display, but the garment was still gorgeous on her voluptuous physique.

Hunter’s blond locks were pulled back in a messy up-do that had a bit of a romantic vibe, with a few tendrils hanging loose to frame her face. Her makeup was likewise natural, with bold brows accentuating her stunning eyes. She appeared to have a swipe of blush on her cheeks to give her face a natural glow, and a soft pink hue on her plump lips. Her dimples were visible in the shot as she smiled at the camera and delivered a sultry glance.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 16,500 likes within eight hours, including a like from fellow plus-sized beauty Ashley Alexiss. The post also racked up 326 comments in the same time span.

“Love the print sister,” one fan wrote, enjoying the floral fabric.

“Oh my gosh this dress is perfect,” another follower remarked.

“So pretty! Guess I’ll have to go shopping!” another fan added.

“Ugh just stop being so beautiful already,” another follower teased.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Hunter shared another stunning look from her clothing brand. She paired a simple yet flattering white t-shirt with a denim miniskirt that accentuated her hourglass figure to perfection. She finished off the look with some simple sandals and a clutch, and looked absolutely radiant in the gorgeous shot.