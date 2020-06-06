Eva Padlock Shows Off Her Insane Figure In A Red Polka Dot Swimsuit

Spanish model Eva Padlock, who rose to fame after being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as its “Lovely Lady of the Day,” took to her Instagram page on Saturday and wowed her legions of followers with a very hot swimsuit snapshot.

In the snapshot, Eva could be seen rocking a strapless, red bathing suit that featured a plunging neckline, two large cut-outs and bow ties on the bodice. The risque ensemble enabled Eva to put her enviable cleavage on full display. In addition to that, she also flaunted her a glimpse of her sexy thighs to tease her fans.

She sported a full face of makeup to complement her bikini. The application seemingly featured a beige foundation that matched her sun-kissed skin tone. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a mocha shade of lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, brown eyeshadow, lined eyes, and well-defined, dark eyebrows.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses down and let her locks fall over her shoulders and back. A few strands of hair also fell over her neck, thus drawing attention toward her flawless décolletage. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of silver, bohemian-style hoop earrings.

The shoot seemingly took place at Eva’s home. She posed against the background of a large window with white frames. She sat with her legs wide open, tilted her head, parted her lips, touched her hair, and seductively gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Eva informed her fans that her sexy swimsuit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The brand also sponsored the post.

Within two hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 64,000 likes. What’s more, many of her followers took to the comments section and posted about 1,140 messages in which they praised Eva’s amazing figure and sense of style.

“You are so beautiful and sexy,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh wow, you are so hot. That’s the body of a goddess right there,” another user chimed in.

“One of the hottest models on the gram. I love you so much, Eva. Please, come to the U.S. after the coronavirus crisis is over,” a third follower requested the model.

“What a sexy swimsuit. You are on fire!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many of Eva’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Gayana Rubin and Kristina Levina.

Eva often treats her 1.6 million fans with her skin-baring snapshots. Last week, she posted a pic in which she could be seen rocking a ruffled bikini top that she paired with unbuttoned jeans.