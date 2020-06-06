Cosplay Model Liz Katz Shows Off Baby Bump In Tiny Bikini Top

Cosplay model Liz Katz posted a new photo to social media platform Instagram on Friday, June 5, that showed off her growing baby bump.

The post included two photos of the model as she took selfies in her bedroom mirror. Her bed could be seen in the background covered in pillows and blankets while various articles of clothing and accessories filled the room. Liz wore a pair of black leggings with a white tie around the waist and two white stripes running up the side of the leg. The pants were cinched over her belly button, bulging a bit with her pregnant belly and leaving the rest of the bump exposed. She paired the pants with a racy bikini top that included two tiny pieces of fabric with pink and white stripes and white strings to secure it around the rib cage and neck. The bikini didn’t leave much of Liz’s busty chest to the imagination, giving viewers an eyeful of her cleavage.

A three-part tattoo could be seen exposed on the model’s right arm as she snapped the photos with her side turned towards the mirror. The tattoos all appeared to be anime characters. Liz pulled her straight blond locks up into a ponytail that flowed down her back and left several loose strands to frame her face. She also appeared to have made up her face with a bit of eye makeup and glossy lips. She didn’t add any accessories to the look, but showed off her light-pink manicured nails.

In the first photo, Liz stood with one hip popped and her foot perched on her toes to emphasize the curves of her legs and backside. She placed one hand between her legs while the other held up her phone to snap the photo. She looked towards the camera in the reflection with a neutral expression on her face.

The second photo differed slightly in that Liz pulled down the top of her waistband to expose more of her growing belly. She cocked her head to the side and once again gazed unsmiling towards the camera.

In the caption of the post, Liz told her fans that she was feeling so round, she didn’t have a point. The post earned nearly 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments from adoring fans within the first several hours. Many of the model’s followers wanted to know the gender of the baby while others asked her questions about her pregnancy. Several complimented her on her body and baby bump.

“Cutest lil bump!,” one Instagram user commented.