Fitness Coach Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Zipped-Down Mesh Swimsuit

Qimmah Russo stunned many of her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, May 26, with a recent update. The American fitness coach and model shared a series of snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy swimsuit that showcased her chiseled physique.

The five-picture slideshow featured Russo by a glass sliding door leading onto a backyard with a swimming pool, a wooden deck and several plants. The photographer was inside, taking enough distance to fit Russo’s entire body in the frame. Most of the photos showed her facing the camera, as she played with different leg positions. In the second shot, however, she turned her left profile to the camera, showing off her toned quads and booty, in addition to a kiss mark tattoo she had on her hip.

Russo smoldered in a bright blue one-piece bathing suit that had black mess panels on the sides, which showcased her strong obliques. The suit had a zipper along the front, which she opted to unzip way past her chest, leaving a good amount of her cleavage exposed. It boasted high-cut legs that allowed Russo to flaunt her hips.

Russo wore her hair dyed platinum blond and straight. She parted it on the right, allowing it to flow down over her right shoulder. Her makeup seemingly included long lashes, nude gloss and bronzer.

In under a day, Russo’s post garnered more than 37,700 likes and nearly 500 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their admiration for her physique and dedication, using her caption as inspiration for their replies.

“You really are the total package luv,” one user wrote.

“She has all love and respect think she is so gorgeous and well built like a girl that goes out and takes care of herself by doing the exercises she needs to do and her adorable look shows her attitude of a awesome athlete God bless her,” replied another one of her fans.

“NUMBER ONE STUNNER THOSE LEGS THOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” a third one raved.

“A real life Wonder Woman,” added a fourth fan.

Russo fills her Instagram feed with a mix of images that show off her fit body and fitness-related content, particularly workout videos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she did a combination of both earlier this week when she took to the social media account to post a video in which she was seen grabbing a basketball from the trunk of a car in a white set. In the caption, she announced that she would start offering basketball training programs soon.