Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Her Ample Assets In A White Top And Skimpy Thong Underwear

Blond bombshell Rosanna Arkle thrilled her 5.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling quadruple update taken from her hotel room. Rosanna recently spent some time abroad in New Zealand, and has been quarantining herself upon returning — while still managing to share smoking-hot snaps with her eager fans.

Rosanna didn’t include a geotag on the post, but fans will recognize the hotel room in the background from some of her other recent updates. For the four sexy snaps, Rosanna wore a pair of thong underwear from the clothing brand Tweak, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the first snap, Rosanna treated her followers to a full look at her ample assets in the barely-there underwear. The thong consisted of little more than two black straps stretching over her lower back and hips, accentuating her hourglass physique and emphasizing her gravity-defying derriere. She paired the underwear with a simple white long-sleeved shirt that she appeared to have rolled up to create a crop top. Rosanna’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in loose waves, and she placed one hand near her mouth for a seductive pose.

Rosanna turned around to face the camera for the second shot, showing off the front of her sizzling ensemble. The thong underwear featured a small triangle of pink fabric on the front, which dipped low to showcase her toned stomach. Her white top had the word “angel” emblazoned across the chest, and Rosanna seems to have opted to go braless underneath it. While one of her hands went to her tousled blond locks, the other tugged up the front of her shirt so that her cleavage was on full display.

In the third snap, she tugged the sides of her thong up for a sizzling shot, and in the final slide, she struck another sexy pose for her eager fans.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 41,000 likes within just two hours. It also received 686 comments from Rosanna’s fans.

“I am obsesseddddd with these on you! I need them in every color,” one fan said, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“After all these years, still the booty queen!” another follower added.

“Stunning body,” a third fan commented.

“Looking so gorgeous angel,” another said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rosanna got dolled up in an all-black ensemble, despite simply hanging out in her hotel room. She wore a pair of high-waisted black ripped shorts that showed off a serious amount of skin, as well as a semi-sheer top which added a majorly sexy vibe.