Blond Bombshell Brennah Black Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Dress

Brennah Black gave her 532,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Sunday, April 26, with her most recent post. The American Playboy model took to the photo-sharing app to post an update in which she sizzled in a sheer ensemble that left little to the imagination.

The photo, which can be seen on this link to Instagram page, featured Black outdoors amid lush vegetation. The camera captured her from the chest up, focusing in on her torso and face. The picture appeared to have been taken at the golden hour as the setting sun made her tanned skin glow.

Black squinted as she looked into the lenses, pouting her lips in a seductive and expressive manner. She took both hands to her head, showcasing her toned upper arms.

Black wore a shimmery, see-through dress that exposed her chest. The garment featured very thin straps in white, which matched the seam details on the edge of the neckline. She accessorized her look with a series of thin, gold-colored body jewelry. The longer neck piece had pearls that rested against Black’s chest.

She wore pink eye shadow, black mascara and bronzer. In addition, Black’s face was dotted with fake freckles, as she told a fan in the comments section. Her blond hair was in a middle part and pulled back.

The picture attracted more than 10,000 likes and upwards of 315 comments in under a day of being posted, proving to be popular with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to shower Black in compliments while expressing their admiration for her.

“What a beautiful pics to closed this Sunday, really gorgeous Brennah,” one user raved, pairing the comment with a couple of heart-eyes emoji and a face blowing a heart kiss.

“Just wonderful [and] beautiful,” replied another fan, including a series of pink double heart emoji at the end of the message.

“Gorgeous stay safe,” wrote a third one, topping the reply with praying hands and a red heart emoji.

“You look amazing! So beautiful!” another one added, following the words with several fire and heart-eyes emoji.

