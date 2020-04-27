Carmen Electra Says She And Dennis Rodman Had Sex ‘All Over’ The Chicago Bulls Practice Facility

Carmen Electra revealed that she and Dennis Rodman once had sex at the Chicago Bulls practice facility. This came after details of the couple’s romance in the ’90s were covered in ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary.

As the sports world has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, basketball fans have been starving for new content. This has made ESPN’s Bulls-centric documentary a must-watch for NBA fans. During an episode which aired last night, Electra admitted that one time she hid in Rodman’s hotel room because Michael Jordan unexpectedly stopped by.

The 48-year-old spoke to the Los Angeles Times about her romance with the Hall Of Fame forward. She said that early in their whirlwind relationship, Rodman blindfolded her to bring her to a secret location as a surprise. They ended up at the Bulls practice facility where the couple engaged in sexual exploits.

“When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.”

Electra joked with the publication that hooking up in these rooms gave the professional athlete a major workout.

“To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life,” the model said.

In the fourth episode of The Last Dance, the actress said she met Rodman at a nightclub where she gave him her number. Initially, however, she refused to return his calls. Eventually, Electra agreed to see the basketball star and their relationship became intense.

The actress described how incredible the experience of seeing the Jordan-era Bulls play was. At one point, Rodman asked the team to allow her to travel on the plane with them, but he was denied.

“He was the bad boy of basketball. He dated Madonna. The next thing I know, he’s inviting me to get on a flight to Chicago and see him play,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

Electra said she would miss Rodman so much when he left on team road trips that she would cry. The two do not keep in touch any longer but Electra said the former Bull reached out to her recently through his agent. Rodman sent a video asking her out to lunch and the former couple settled on a phone call.