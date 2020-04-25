Olivia Wilde To Direct Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, & Shia LaBeouf In ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Shia LaBeouf have been cast in Olivia Wilde‘s new psychological thriller film titled Don’t Worry Darling, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Wilde will direct the film for New Line and also star alongside the aforementioned cast members.

“Details are being kept secret, but the setting is an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert and centers on a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life,” says the article.

Pugh will portray the housewife who learns a troubling secret about her life.

Due to the current production shutdowns, there is no firm date as to when the project will begin filming. Initially, it was meant to start in late spring. However, the article says the team hopes to begin production as soon as the pandemic is over.

Don’t Worry Darling is Wilde’s first big project since completing last year’s critically-acclaimed film Booksmart. New Line won a highly competitive auction for the rights to the upcoming thriller.

Pugh’s involvement has also elevated the status of Don’t Worry Darling as she is coming off of a very successful 2019. Last year she starred in the acclaimed horror film from Ari Aster, Midsommar, and Greta Gerwig’s Academy Award-nominated Little Women, for which she received an acting nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Pugh formerly acted alongside Pine in the Netflix film Outlaw King. Both actors are involved in the comic book film world with Pugh set to appear in the upcoming Black Widow solo feature and Pine starring as Steve Trevor in DC’s Wonder Woman movies.

LaBeouf also had a stellar year with the completion of his film Honey Boy, which he wrote himself in addition to starring in the movie as a version of his real-life father. He received acclaim for Honey Boy and his performance in The Peanut Butter Falcon.

Wilde shared the news on her Instagram page earlier today.

“This just make my heart pound unbelievably so. I can’t explain how excited I am!” replied Pugh in the comments section.

She shared the news on her own Instagram page, as well.

The Little Women actress raved about working with Wilde in the caption of her post, calling her an “idol.” She expressed her excitement about working with Pine and LaBeouf, too.

“I can’t wait to join this project when all of this is over. Until then, masks up. Gloves on. Stay home. Read script 17,000 because.. you know.. it’s @oliviawilde!!” she concluded.