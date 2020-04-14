Alexa Collins Sizzles In Sexy White Lingerie At Home

Alexa Collins tantalized her 894,000 Instagram followers with her latest update, a sexy snap taken at home that showcased her killer curves. For the picture, Alexa rocked a skimpy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

Alexa clarified that the shot was taken at her home by including the information in the geotag, as well as referencing it in the caption. The sexy set she rocked was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Alexa has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She acknowledged the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Alexa stood in a hallway with her hand resting against the wall as she stared directly at the camera with a seductive expression. On top, the stunner showcased her ample assets in a simple white bra with embellished details along the bottom of the cup. The bra straps stretched over her shoulders, and the basic top showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that dipped low on her stomach, exposing plenty of her toned tummy. The bottoms likewise featured embellishments on the front to add a bit more visual interest to an otherwise simple fabric and silhouette. She finished off the ensemble by layering a garter belt over the bottoms, with the straps dangling down her toned thighs.

Alexa posed with her back slightly arched, sticking out her pert derriere and accentuating her hourglass physique. Her blond locks tumbled down in an effortless style that brushed her collarbones, and she wore no accessories for the stunning snap. Apart from her blue painted nails, the outfit was entirely neutral, and the pale hue of the lingerie set looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.

Alexa’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update and the post received over 1,800 likes within just 14 minutes of going live. In less than 15 minutes, it also had 125 comments from her eager fans, who shared their thoughts on the look in the comments section.

“Love this set,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“You look beautiful in this lingerie,” another follower added.

“Wow looking just delicious,” one fan said, followed by a series of emoji.

“Who is the lucky person taking the photo,” one fan wondered.

Whether she’s in lingerie, swimwear or regular attire, Alexa loves to select pieces that showcase her incredible body. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a pink snakeskin-print bikini. The swimsuit was a simple string style bikini with triangular cups and bottoms that rode low on her hips, and it showcased her body to perfection.