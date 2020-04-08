Julia Rose Flaunts Incredible Bod In Just A Thong

Julia Rose has been keeping her Instagram fans on their toes with her newest, revealing shares. And in her most recent post, the hottie posed in just a thong with a white towel in her hands.

The model posed with her back facing the camera and went topless. Her pose left her sideboob on full show along with her bare booty. Her black thong had straps that rested high on her hips and a trace of her tan from another pair of bikini bottoms was discernible. Julia held a white towel in both of her hands, and it hugged the bottom of her derrière and the sides of her legs.

The cutie wore her hair up in a loose ponytail and glanced up towards the sky for the shot. Her wavy locks fell down her upper back and her face was obscured. Her skin looked tan and flawless.

Behind her was a white house with large archways and a stairwell. A lounge chair with dark blue-green cushions were visible by the stairs next to a square planter with flowers. Underneath the covered area was a white rectangular table, gray chairs, and another square table.

Further beyond the stairwell was a large outdoor seating area.

The sky appeared white, although a beam of sunlight lit up the side of the building.

The update has been liked over 260,200 times so far since it was posted an hour ago. It was geotagged in Los Angeles, California, like all of her other recent posts as she hunkers down thanks to the coronavirus quarantine.

The model‘s many followers took to the comments section to talk about her good looks.

“You are looking so beautiful,” raved a social media user.

Others responded to her playful and flirty caption.

“@its_juliarose – this pic more than makes up for it! All is forgiven,” declared a second admirer.

“I don’t even know what day it is anymore,” wrote a third supporter.

“Can I be quarantined with you?” asked another fan.

In addition, the sensation posted another update yesterday that left little to the imagination. That time, she flaunted her underboob and toned abs in a tiny short-sleeved crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms. The shirt featured the Saint Laurent name. She pulled her hair back in a ponytail with bangs out to frame her face and held a colorful popsicle to her mouth. Julia appeared to be having a blast as she opened her mouth widely and smiled.