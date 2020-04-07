‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes: ‘Quarantine But Make It Cute’

Camille Kostek showed her 752,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 7, that she is making quarantine look cute. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in tiny shorts that showcased her incredible figure.

The black-and-white shot showed Kostek kneeling on a couch amid throw pillows and blankets. Her backside was facing the camera as the model looked over her right shoulder, sending a bright smile at the viewer. The room she was in displayed a series of artworks on the wall, creating a cute, cozy space. Kostek didn’t include a geotag with her post.

Kostek rocked tiny Daisy Dukes in the photo that sat high on her frame. The high-rise shorts included distressed details along the edges of the pockets, drawing attention to her perky booty. The bottoms were ultra-short, teasing a bit of her backside and showcasing her toned legs.

The 28-year-old model paired her Daisy Dukes with a white long-sleeved top. Kostek had her elbows on the back of the sofa, which caused her top to lift up a bit, showing her slender midsection. The Connecticut native didn’t say where her outfit was from.

The photo proved to be popular with Kostek’s loyal fanbase. Within a half-hour of being posted, the post attracted more than 15,400 likes and over 85 comments. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to engage with her caption and to share how they feel about the shot.

“Loved the spontaneous shot,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a winky face.

“QuaranQUEEN!!” replied another one, following the words with a white heart emoji.

“You make everything cute,” a third one chimed in, including a face blowing a heart kiss emoji at the end of the message.

“Gronk is one lucky dude,” another fan raved, referring to Kostek’s boyfriend and former football player, Rob Gronkowski. The user topped the comment with a couple of fire emoji and a peach.

Kostek is best known for her appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, including a coveted spot on the cover last year. Earlier this year, she shot her third spread for the issue, which should hit newsstands in early May. As The Inquisitr has previously written, Kostek shot her spread in the Dominican Republic. Other models who also shot in the Caribbean country this year included Kelsey Merritt, Anne de Paula, Halima Aden, and rookies Josephine Skriver and Anita Marshall.