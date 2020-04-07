Dana Hamm Nearly Falls Out Of Tiny Crop Top In Sultry Snap

Dana Hamm brought some heat to her Instagram with yet another sultry snapshot that saw her looking sexy in an outfit that barely covered her up. Her latest share saw her wearing a pair of bikini panties with a crop top that could hardly contain her voluptuous chest.

The model‘s tiny top had off-the-shoulder long sleeves. The number stretched across her chest and cinched in the middle. Dana wore the top raised, leaving most of her voluptuous chest exposed. In fact, it looked like she might fall out of it if she made any sudden moves. Her panties featured a black, white, and brown print fabric and had elastic straps on the sides that sat high on her hips.

Her post captured her leaning against an end table, presumably at home. A lamp could be seen on the table behind her and part of an open curtain was visible beside her.

The beauty faced the camera and posed with her booty perched on the edge of the table as she pouted for the camera. Her hands were beside her and she leaned to the side just a bit, flaunting her curvy hips. The pose also showed off her taut abs and toned thighs.

Dana wore her hair tousled and tossed over to one side. Her eyes were framed with dark brows and thick lashes. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption, she said it was another day of lockdown.

The post was a hit among her followers, racking up more than 8,000 likes within an hour. Dozens of Dana’s fans flocked to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“Every time I see you, I wonder if I’m dreaming, you are amazingly beautiful,” one admirer told her.

“You look amazing as always!!” gushed a second follower.

“Damn beautiful you sure know how to make being on lock down easy,” added a third admirer.

“With out a shread [sic] of doubt the most beautiful woman on the planet,” a fourth fan wrote.

Dana has not let being quarantined stop her from sharing sexy content. She has delighted her fans with snapshots that show her scantily clad while staying at home. She has also uploaded sultry throwbacks from previous photoshoots, like the snap that saw her flaunting her curves in a bikini and a pair of high heels.