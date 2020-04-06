Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Lowers Bikini Bottoms In Hot New Update

Qimmah Russo teased her 1.5 million Instagram fans and followers on Monday, April 6, with a new update. The fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself in a tiny bikini that showcased her chiseled physique.

Russo posed next to a wooden wall as she rocked a two-piece bathing suit in black with lime green accents and straps. The bikini top featured a classic triangle cut with thin straps that tied behind her neck. Its triangles were super-small, showcasing quite a lot of her cleavage.

The California native teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on her frame, outlining her lower body. In the second photo, Russo lowered the strap of her bottoms, exposing even more skin. While she didn’t tag any brands on her post, the logo on her suit revealed she was wearing Supercolor Swim. A quick look on its website shows that she wore the Black Lime (Neon) bikini, which sells for $65.

Russo wore her dark tresses in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves. Her hair cascaded down her back, with a few strands coming to a rest on her chest.

Garnering more than 6,800 likes and upwards of 100 comments in under a half-hour of being up, the post proved to be an immediate success with her legion of followers. Users of the social media platform took advantage of the occasion to share their admiration for Russo, flocking to the comments section to praise her beauty.

“Ooooo wow yes,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a series of emoji, including different hand signs, a kiss mark, and a diamond.

“You look good sis,” replied another one, following the words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Lil bit of heaven right there [left-pointing backhand emoji]… just what you need in these trying days,” a third person chimed in, adding several other emoji at the end, including a fire and kiss mark.

“Just beautiful,” added another fan, topping the reply with a red heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

This isn’t the first time Russo wore a bikini by Colorsuper Swim in an Instagram post. As The Inquisitr has previously written, the model recently shared a post in which she rocked a white bikini with black and red accents from the same brand, suggesting she has partnered with it. In the caption, Russo expressed that she wished she could go to the pool, as she is following recommendations to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.