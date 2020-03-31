Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Low-Cut Red Sports Bra

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas shared a smoking-hot double Instagram update with her 9.1 million Instagram followers that showed off some major cleavage. The stunner flaunted her fit physique in a red-hot workout ensemble. The background of the photo was blurred so that Lindsey was the focal point of the shot, but she appeared to be standing on a sidewalk lined with businesses. Lindsey included West Hollywood, California, in the geotag of the post.

In the first snap, Lindsey stared straight at the camera with a smile on her stunning face. She rocked a red sports bra with a low-cut neckline that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage and also exposed her toned stomach. She rested one forearm across her stomach, which obscured some of it.

She paired the sports bra with high-waisted red leggings that came to just below her bellybutton and hugged her toned legs. Although the photo was cropped just above her knees so her full body wasn’t visible, there was still plenty of her fit physique on display.

Lindsey’s long blond locks were down in soft curls, with shorter strands framing her face, and her beauty look was flawless. She rocked bold brows, a subtle smoky eye with long lashes that accentuated her piercing gaze and a nude hue on her lips. She held a pair of aviator sunglasses in her hand and wore no accessories beyond the watch on her wrist.

In the second snap, Lindsey mixed up her pose slightly and put her sunglasses on rather than simply holding them in one hand. Her arms hung by her sides so that her body was completely on display, and fans could get an even better look at her cleavage.

Her followers loved the red-hot update, and the post racked up over 74,400 likes within just 15 hours. Many also headed to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post received 1,133 comments. In the caption of the post, she asked her followers what they were planning to do when regular activities resumed.

“You look like Britney Spears,” one fan commented.

“You inspire me a lot to become a content creator someday,” another follower added.

“They just don’t make them like this! Anymore! Classy! Beautiful beyond belief!” one fan said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey shared a sizzling video of her showcasing her curves in a blue bikini. The clip was a promotion for Bang Energy, and Lindsey looked smoking hot in a skimpy bikini that flaunted her buxom physique.