Sommer Ray Sizzles As She Shows Off Killer Figure In Revealing Two-Piece Swimsuit

American model Sommer Ray captivated fans around the world on social media after she posted a series of sexy photos that displayed her flawless physique on Friday, March 27. The brunette bombshell shared the photos with her 24.6 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly became a hit.

The 23-year-old American model, who is most famously known for her fitness regimen, was photographed in two sultry poses for the two-photo slideshow. Sommer glowed in the snaps as she posed outdoors somewhere tropical. In the first snap, the beauty shared a pout with the camera as she gazed directly into the lens and rested her hands on her hips. In the second snap, she faced away from the camera, giving users a view of her backside. The social media star rocked a full face of makeup that included foundation, sculpted eyebrows, lipgloss, a smoky eye, and highlighter. Her long locks cascaded down her back as they were styled in waves. In both of the snaps, however, it was Sommer’s killer curves that demanded most of the attention as she flaunted her body in two-piece, yellow bikini that complimented her tanned skin.

The beauty’s swimsuit top, which tied around her neck, looked to be slightly padded and featured an underwire that drew attention to her assets and her exposed cleavage. Sommer paired the bra with matching swimwear bottoms that did not leave much to the imagination as they highlighted her curvaceous figure. As the briefs featured a type of thong design in the back, a large amount of the model’s pert derriere was on full display for her viewers. The bottoms’ high-waisted design also drew attention to her tiny, chiseled core.

Sommer accessorized the beachside look with a gold bangle and several rings.

In the post’s caption, Sommer revealed that the swimsuit was actually created by her and available on her website as part of a larger swimwear collection that she is planning on dropping at the start of April.

The sexy slideshow was met with instant support from a multitude of Sommer’s fans and amassed more than 420,000 likes in the first hour of going live. Additionally, more than 2,600 followers also quickly took to the comments section to relay their praise for both the model’s bathing suit and her physique.

“You look beautiful,” one user commented.

“You are literally perfect,” a second user added.

“This bikini is amazing, just like you,” a third admirer chimed in.

“So gorgeous, Sommer, you are an inspiration,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The hottie is no stranger to serving smoking-hot bikini-clad shots of herself on Instagram. On March 18, Sommer stunned in a red two-piece bikini that put her enviable figure on display, per The Inquisitr. The wildly popular snap received more than 1.7 million likes.