Hannah Palmer Rocks Low-Cut Top With Pomeranian In Tow: ‘My New Baby’

Hannah Palmer took to Instagram to show off her cleavage in a low-cut top while she introduced the world to her adorable new pooch. The blond bombshell’s last two photos have shown her sporting a bikini but this time, she took a step back and rocked another look that was not as revealing, but still sexy.

In the new share, Palmer stood in the middle of her kitchen, holding a fluffy white Pomeranian in her arms. She did not specifically mention what she named the little furball but she simply introduced him as “my new baby.” The model showed off her tanned body in a lacy white top that had a low-plunging neckline, offering a glimpse of her signature cleavage. The outfit also allowed for her abs to be put on display while she wore a pair of light-wash denim jeans.

Palmer brought attention to her blue eyes with a striking application of makeup that included black winged liner and mascara. She added brown contour to her nose, as well as her cheekbones. Additionally, she wore a light pink blush on her cheeks, completing her makeup with pink lipstick. The Maxim model added a number of big, loose curls to her hair, wearing her part off to the side and keeping her tresses at her back. She did not specifically tag her location in the post but it looked like she was in the comfort of her own home.

The update has only been posted on her feed for a little over an hour but it hasn’t taken long for Palmer’s fans to go crazy for it, clicking the “like” button over 21,000 likes while earning an impressive 360 comments. Most fans took to the photo to rave over her body while countless others commented on the cute pup.

“Oh my when did you fall out of heaven,” one fan asked, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of his comment.

“Your beauty saves a crazy corona chaos world. So please spam spam spam hahaha,” a second social media user pointed out.

“Dang girl, u can fall from the sky you can fall from a tree but the best way to fall is in love w me,” another quipped.

“Adorable! The dogs cute too,” one more follower gushed, in addition to a number of flame emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Palmer revealed that she had no regrets as she sported a wine-red bikini that showcased her stomach and legs.