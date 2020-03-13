Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Shows Off Chiseled Body In Tiny White Bikini

Qimmah Russo teased her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Friday, March 13, with a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini that put her chiseled physique front and center.

The fitness model and trainer shared four snapshots that showed her poolside. In the first two shots, Russo was outside of the pool as she struck strong poses that showcased body. The last two put the model with her feet in the water as she stood on the first step of the swimming pool.

In the caption, Russo said she was about to enjoy the jacuzzi to relax and unwind. The brunette bombshell did not include a geotag with her post to indicate where she was hanging out at.

Russo rocked a two-piece bathing suit in white, which contrasted with her caramel skin. Her bikini top was cut in classic triangles with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. The top was super small and showcased quite a bit of her cleavage. Another thin string wrapped around her torso, tying in the back.

The California native teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with spaghetti strings that sat high on her side, helping accentuate her strong, toned hips and booty. The front of the bottoms were low on her frame, leaving her stomach fully visible. Russo didn’t add any tags to indicate where her swimsuit was from.

Russo completed her pool look with a red bucket hat that featured the Adidas logo printed in white on the front. The model wore her raven hair styled down in straight strands that fell onto her back. Russo also opted to wear some makeup, including shimmery shadow, long lashes, a shiny nude gloss and bronzer that helped contour her face.

Within just two hours, the photos attracted more than 22,100 likes and upwards of 270 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Russo’s beauty and to express their admiration for the fitness model.

“Omg my body is gonna look like yours soon, I’m so excited. I think we have the same build [laughing-crying emoji] GOOOO GIRLLLL,” one user wrote.

“Perfection,” wrote another user, including a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Absolute goddess,” a third one chimed in, also adding a series of heart-eyes emoji after the words.

Russo often posts photos and videos of herself in bikinis on her Instagram feed. She recently shared a clip in which she strutted her stuff in a black two-piece with neon details at the seams.