Ellie O’Donnell Sizzles In Tiny White Crop Top & A Pair Of Matching Skintight Shorts

Ellie O’Donnell took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a sexy new pic. The stunning model flaunted her flawless figure as she shared a motivational message with her loyal fans.

In the racy photo, Ellie looked gorgeous as she rocked a white crop top with a low cut neckline to show off her ample cleavage. The shirt boasted long sleeves and spotlighted her flat tummy, rock hard abs, and tiny waist. The model wore a pair of matching skintight shorts that clung to her curvy hips and showcased her killer legs.

The blond bombshell posed in front of a Versace store with her legs apart and her back straight in the shot. She had one arm at her side as she carried some luggage, and the other cam up to grab a hold of the trendy sunglasses on her face. She also accessorized the style with some white sneakers, a gold bracelet on her wrist, dangling earrings, and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Ellie wore her long, golden locks pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head as her curled strands fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photo. The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows and shiny pink gloss on her lips. She also complemented her bronzed tan with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks.

Many of Ellie’s over 1 million followers fell in love with the snap. The post earned more than 11,000 likes within the first 2 hours after it was published to her feed. The model’s fans also wasted no time heading to the comments section to gush about her, leaving over 80 messages.

“Love this outfit so much,” one fan wrote.

“Are you from heaven,” another asked.

“Girl you’re slaying it!!” a third social media user stated.

“Wow you looking so good girl. Those shorts are so hot they should be outlawed. What an absolute smokeshow u are. Working it lady,” a fourth comment read.

Of course, the model is no stranger to putting her enviable curves on full display for her online snaps. Ellie is often seen rocking racy outfits such as plunging dresses, tiny tops, tight pants, lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ellie recently impressed fans when she shared a video of herself sporting a sexy yellow string bikini that clung to her fit physique. To date, that clip has been viewed over 107,000 times and has racked up over 260 comments.