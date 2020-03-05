Blond Bombshell Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Black Bikini

Blond model Alexa Dellanos gave her two million Instagram followers something to get excited about Thursday when she uploaded a snap that saw her glowing in a skimpy bikini. The beauty was lounging by the ocean in the sun’s warmth, and she did not seem to have a care in the world.

The photo saw Alexa sitting in a chair under a patio that was situated not far from the ocean. Palm trees and other tropical plants could be seen around the area as she sat in front of a table.

Alexa’s bikini was black and appeared to have a snakeskin pattern. The top had classic triangle-style cups that exposed plenty of cleavage. The bottoms had strings that tied in bows, which sat high on her hips. However, not much of them could be seen due to the skimpy, crochet coverup she wore. The model pushed the top edge of the coverup low on her hip to show off the curve of her booty as well as her slender waist. She completed her sexy outfit with a black straw hat with a fringed edge.

The stunner leaned back with her arms on propped on the top of the chair with a serious expression on her face. She arched her back, flaunting her cleavage and flat abs. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the sun. She sported a large pair of black sunglasses that obscured most of her face.

Alexa’s hair fell down over her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included a pink gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a watch and several rings.

In the caption, she made a joke about her “glow up.”

The post was a hit, garnering over 21,000 likes within an hour of when she posted it.

“how could you possibly glow up MORE,” one admirer wrote.

“How do you glow up from THIS? You’re already so perfect,” said a second Instagram user.

“Nice photo, perfect pretty woman,” a third fan commented.

“Best IG model right here,” commented a fourth follower.

Many of Alexa’s admirers might agree that she is the best model on the photo-sharing platform. She certainly knows how to keep them coming back for more with pictures that show her scantily clad in an array of outfits. However, even when she covers up, she still looks marvelous. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in a satin top and a pair of leather pants.