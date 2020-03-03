Lais Ribeiro Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Impossibly Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Lais Ribeiro turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week with a bikini-clad new photo that is proving hard to be ignored.

The eye-popping snap was uploaded to the Brazilian bombshell’s page on Monday and has since earned nothing but love from her 2.2 million followers. It was captured at the 1 Hotel South Beach, where the 29-year-old stayed last weekend while relaxing in Miami. In the caption of the post, Lais revealed that she would be heading up to New York following her short stay in the Florida city.

Lais was seen standing in the corner of a large room with floor-to-ceiling windows in the stunning new addition to her Instagram page. Through the sheer curtains hanging over the windows, fans were treated to a gorgeous view of the beach’s white sand and turquoise water. The Victoria’s Secret Angel looked ready to head out and enjoy the beautiful scenery as she was sporting nothing more than a tiny bikini that did way more showing than covering up, adding some serious heat to her feed.

Lais stunned in her impossibly tiny swimwear that boasted a bold, leopard-print pattern and left very little to the imagination. The two-piece included a skimpy top with thin shoulder straps and a string band that tied in a tight knot behind her back. It featured minuscule cups that appeared hardly enough to contain the model’s voluptuous assets, as an eyeful of sideboob was left well on display.

On her lower half, Lais rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as revealing. The daringly cheeky number exposed her pert derriere almost in its entirety, while also offering her audience a good look at her sculpted legs. Its waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Unsurprisingly, the catwalk queen’s skin-baring new social media appearance was a huge hit with her audience. It has earned more than 61,000 likes since going live to her page 14 hours ago. Dozens took to the comments section of the upload as well, many with compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are so sexy, nice legs,” one person wrote.

Another said that Lais was “absolutely gorgeous and stunningly beautiful.”

“This body is to die for,” commented a third.

“Omg sexy more bikini posts please,” a fourth fan requested.

This is hardly the first time that Lais has shown some skin on her Instagram page. A short scroll down her page brings fans to another noteworthy snap that saw the model looking smoking hot in a black lace teddy. That post also proved popular, racking up nearly 70,000 likes.