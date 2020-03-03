Ex-NFL Player Larry Johnson Claims Kobe Bryant Logo Is ‘Sigil Of Lucifer’ & Illuminati Caused His Death

The former NFL player voiced several theories linking Kobe Bryant to the Illuminati.

Former NFL standout Larry Johnson took aim at Kobe Bryant on Twitter claiming the basketball legend’s logo is the “Sigil of Lucifer.” He also said Beyonce’s performance at Bryant’s memorial signifies occult ties and believes the Illuminati played a role in his death.

Johnson is best-remembered as a running back in the NFL playing with the Kansas City Chiefs. These days he is known for posting conspiracy theories on Twitter, which often involve the Illuminati.

The former running back posted a screenshot of a headline about Beyonce performing “XO” and “Halo” at the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. He tweeted that choosing these songs had occult significance.

“X (Mark of the Beast) 24(2+4)=6…O 15(1+5)=6…XO: Union of both sex organs…Halo…Suns numeric value = 6,” Johnson wrote implying these songs added up to “666.”

The 40-year-old replied to that tweet with a deconstruction of Bryant’s “KobeSystem” logo. He posted a photo of the logo next to an image of the “Sigil of Lucifer” and said if you flipped the basketball player’s logo upside down the two images looked the same.

“‘Success for the Successful’ Kobe Bryant logo…Aleister Crowley’s: Law of Reversal, upside down is the Sigil of Lucifer,” the former Miami Dolphin wrote.

According to Total Pro Sports, this is an emblem from the 16th century used by Satanists and is also referred to as the “Seal of Satan.”

“The Sigil of Lucifer is a lesser known historical magical sigil used occasionally as an emblem by modern Satanists,” the outlet wrote while reporting on the tweets.

Johnson’s tweet received nearly 900 likes and 330 retweets from his 103,000 followers. Many of the comments were fans pointing out eerie “coincidences” between Bryant’s death and the occult.

“Symbolism, symbolism everywhere. They hide in plain sight so make everyone comfortable with it,” one fan wrote.

Shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s death, Johnson tweeted other signs he believed showed Bryant had ties to Satanism and the Illuminati.

“Thank you oh great Lucifer, son of the morning, who I owe….” …Luciferianism has been rotting the black community for years now. We can quit the “It’s the white man!” – Naw, it’s our own dumb asses via the entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/s7SsWdsOCX — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) February 1, 2020

“Kobe Bryant – 666 workout…81pts. – 666th Game 66% T/P…(24) 2+4= 6,” he tweeted three days after his death.

The former NFL player tweeted a video of LeBron James during the introductions of the Lakers first game after the fatal helicopter crash and implied the signs James threw up involved “Luciferianism.”

As reported by The Inquisitr, Johnson caused controversy recently when he attacked Dwyane Wade for allowing his child to identify as transgender. He accused Wade of selling his child out to higher powers in the entertainment industry.