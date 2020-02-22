News Anchor Slams Dwyane Wade And Daughter In Transphobic ‘Truth About Trans Kids’ Segment

The right wing news anchor stated 'men are men and women are women' as one of her apparent facts.

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union made headlines recently when he announced his daughter Zaya Wade identifies as transgender. Most people online have been supportive but there are some, such as news anchor Liz Wheeler, who have been outspoken against the family’s decision to support Zaya. In a recent news segment titled “Truths About Trans Kids,” Wheeler attacked the Wades.

Wade has mentioned in interviews that he wants to gather as much information about being transgender as he can to help his 12-year-old daughter. The right wing newscaster had her segment on the One America News Network and posted it on her Facebook page for her 726,000 followers to see. She starts by saying she will present Wade with “the truth” he asked for and hopes his family does not get “swallowed up by the rabid woke crowd.”

Wheeler then presents her five points about children identifying as transgender. The 31-year-old’s first claim is that nearly all teenagers who identify as transgender will “outgrow it” by the time they are adults.

“Between 80 and 90 percent of children under the age of 18 with gender confusion outgrow it if they don’t transition,” the news anchor said in her statement to the Wades.

She mentioned that children who are not old enough to have a driver’s license should not be allowed to make life-altering choices.

“These children should not be dictating life-changing medical procedures that aren’t backed up by science,” Wheeler said.

Her second claim brough up the hormone drugs used by transgender people pre-transition. The Tipping Points: How To Topple The Left’s House Of Cards author claims these chemicals are dangerous and used to “castrate sex offenders in some states.”

Wheeler went on to discuss transition surgery in her third claim, and described it as “not curative” and “bodily mutilation.” She also referenced the suicide rate of transgender people as not changing post-surgery.

The newscaster’s fourth claim was that the majority of people who transition end up regretting it and often “de-transition” afterwards.

While making her final claim, Wheeler warned that “we shouldn’t indulge the delusion of gender-disordered people.” In closing she simply said that people cannot change their gender.

“Men are men and women are women, and no amount of surgery or name changing or skirts can change that,” she adds, “It’s simply objective truth. It’s science.”

The OANN anchor is not the first notable person to slam the Wade and his family for supporting Zaya as transgender. As reported by The Inquisitr, rapper Boosie Badazz posted a controversial video directed at the former NBA All-Star, and says he was later banned from a Planet Fitness because of his homophobic remarks.