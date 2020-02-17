Viviane Lomelin Displays Peachy Posterior In Skimpy Red G-String Thong

Mexican model Viviane Lomelin is no stranger to posting her skin-baring pictures on Instagram every week. Following her sultry pic-posting ritual, the hottie recently took to her page and stopped her legions of followers in their tracks with a very hot booty snap.

In the picture, which can be viewed on Instagram, the stunner could be seen rocking a provocative set of red lingerie. To spice things up, the stunner posed for the snap while lying sideways on a gray-colored sofa and turning her back toward the camera. As a result, she put her famous booty on full display through her barely-there G-string thong.

That’s not all, but the model also exposed her long, sexy legs and a glimpse of sideboob to titillate her fans.

Staying true to her signature style, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of red blusher that perfectly accentuated her cheekbones, a slick of glossy mauve lipstick and nude eye shadow. She finished off her makeup with heavily-lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows.

The hottie wore her beautiful, blond tresses in perfect curls and allowed them to fall down the sofa. To strike a pose, Viviane closed her eyes, parted her lips and kept a hand on her forehead.

The snap was captured in a nondescript room while a huge gray teddy bear could also be seen sitting on the sofa.

As of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 74,000 likes and above 1,500 comments which prove that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website, therefore, it should be no surprise that most of her sexy posts go viral.

“Oh my God! What a beautiful booty. I am speechless!!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are a goddess in the truest sense of the word! So sexy and gorgeous, lots of love!” another user chimed in.

“You look amazing, Viviane. I hope you had a great weekend. Amazing pic!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who seems to be a big fan of the hottie, asked the model to be his girlfriend.

“You are the most beautiful woman on the planet. Will you be my GF?” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “my queen,” “perfection” and “extremely hot,” to praise the Latina beauty. The remaining fans opted for a millennial approach and showered the model with countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji instead of words to express their admiration.