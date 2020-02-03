Cindy Prado Shows Off Lean Body In Daisy Dukes & Bralette On Instagram

Cindy Prado showed off her post-Super Bowl mood in a new post on Instagram on Monday. In a series of photos on her account, the bombshell babe rocked a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a white crop top as she danced through the streets of Miami, Florida.

The post included three images that showed Cindy posing on a sidewalk lined with trees. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down through the trees on Cindy’s tan body. She looked happier and better than ever in an outfit that left very little to the imagination as she soaked up the Miami warmth.

Cindy’s look included a white, slightly sheer bralette that plunged into her chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. The top cut off just below her bust, which put the model’s killer abs on full display. Cindy paired the top with some super-short, frayed Daisy Dukes that hugged her tiny waist and showed off her long, lean legs.

The babe finished off the look with a green and orange, cropped bomber jacket, which she left open to show off her top. Cindy accessorized with a black and gold chain purse, a gold watch, gold hoop earrings, and a pair of stylish black shades. She wore her long, blond hair down and styled in luscious curls.

In the first photo, Cindy raised her arms above her head, which stretched out her jacket and revealed her tummy. She was all smiles as she looked off-camera. The second shot showed Cindy mid-walk, which accentuated her pins. Finally, in the third image, Cindy flexed her ab muscles and tugged at her bottoms playfully.

Cindy explained in the caption that she was in such a good mood because it was the day after the Super Bowl and she is a Latina. As those who watched the the football game know, Sunday evening marked the first time ever that two Latina women headlined the halftime show.

Cindy’s post garnered more than 5,000 likes and just under 80 comments in half an hour. Many of the model’s fans left praise for her stunning look in the comments section.

“Looking just fabulous,” one fan said with pink hearts.

“Your smile and brilliance give these clothes a new life,” another user added.

“That is an awesome outfit for you. You look incredible,” a third follower wrote.

That wasn’t the only Super Bowl post Cindy made over the weekend. In another post over the weekend, Cindy wore even less as she rocked a bright blue and green bikini and talked about her plans for the big game.