Kendra Wilkinson Wears Minimal Makeup In Stunning New Photo: ‘Starting This Week Like…’

Kendra Wilkinson flaunted her blond, sun-kissed good looks in a gorgeous new Instagram photo she posted on Monday, February 3. In the professional picture, Kendra wore little makeup, instead letting her natural beauty shine through.

The former Playboy model glanced past the camera in the portrait, the light making her aqua eyes sparkle. Her blond hair appeared slightly gelled at the crown as she tossed it behind her neck, letting one ear peek out. Her part was stylishly off-center, making it appear as if she had just run her fingers through her tresses. Her wavy locks fell down over her other shoulder, reaching almost to the crook of her arm. Interspersed with the platinum highlights were strawberry blond lowlights, which particularly showed underneath the top layer of her hair.

She wore a black, long-sleeved ribbed tee-shirt, which made her light locks stand out even more.

Kendra’s shaped brows were filled in with a light brown liner and framed her face perfectly. Her lashes were coated with black mascara; her lashes fanned out and curled up over her brow bone. She wore a neutral peach shadow on her lids.

Her cheeks were brushed with a warm, pink hue, with a line of icy white highlighter on top, making her cheekbones pop. She wore a light, mocha-colored gloss on her lips. She rocked a slightly open-mouthed smile, which accentuated a hint of a dimple in her cheek.

The Kendra on Top star’s 2.8 million followers loved the radiant image and quickly let their compliments be known by liking and commenting the photo. At the time of this writing, the picture has more than 30,000 likes and over 650 comments.

Kendra’s fans couldn’t wait to voice their excitement in the comment section, showing their enthusiasm for the model’s beauty by leaving positive messages and a wealth of happy emoji.

“Starting the week looking healthy and happy!! I love it,” one follower wrote, adding the red heart emoji to the comment.

“You look beautiful. Being an independent woman looks good on you @kendrawilkinson. So proud of you girl! Although I do miss seeing you on tv,” another lamented.

Others just marveled at her dewy skin.

“I love your skin,” said a commenter.

“Your skin…,” wrote a fan in awe.

While Kendra recently opened up on Instagram about the positives of living “a more private life,” that hasn’t stopped the blond bombshell from posting pictures of herself. In fact, she seems to be sharing more selfies than ever, whether she’s posting a selfie from the gym, or referring to herself as a “savage” on her Instagram story.