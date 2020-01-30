Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Rocks Fishnets And Ditches Top In Bed: ‘Live In The Moment’

Kayla Moody has never been afraid to show some skin on social media and did just that in a steamy new Instagram post that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The latest addition to the hot military wife’s Instagram page was shared on Thursday and was an instant hit with her 632,000 Instagram followers. The eye-popping photo was taken at a hotel in downtown Atlanta, where the blond bombshell was seen posing on all fours on top of a plush bed. In the caption of the post, she reminded her fans to “live in the moment.”

Kayla sent pulses racing as she posed for the camera in a seriously risque ensemble that certainly pushed the limits of the photo-sharing platform. She opted to ditch her top completely, and even a bra, leaving her voluptuous assets completely bare. This exposed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience — though nobody seemed to be bothered by the NSFW display.

Kayla was clothed on her lower half, however, the garments provided coverage to only what was necessary and left very little to the imagination. She sported a pair of fishnet stockings that clung tight to her legs to define her sculpted legs and killer curves. They were pulled down far down her hips, exposing the itty-bitty black thong that she wore underneath, as well as her pert derriere. Meanwhile, the string waistband of her panties sat high up on her waist, accentuating her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

The social media sensation opted not to add any accessories to her barely-there ensemble, allowing her racy look and incredible figure take center stage. Her platinum tresses were worn down in loose waves that spilled over her shoulder as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze. As for her beauty, Kayla was done up with a full face of makeup that consisted of a light pink lip, dark blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Instagram hottie some love for the skin-baring new addition to her account. It has racked up more than 3,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live, and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens took to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Kayla’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow what a beautiful woman,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kayla was “the hottest.”

“Absolutely gorgeous and sexy,” commented a third.

“You are amazingly perfect,” quipped a fourth.

Kayla often tantalizes her fans by showing off her flawless physique on Instagram. Just yesterday, the babe left them drooling when she rocked a low-cut black top and daringly short mini skirt. That look also proved popular, earning nearly 12,000 likes.