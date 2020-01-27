Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Rocks Sky-High Ponytail & Sexy Push-Up Bra In Hot New Social Media Update

Suzy Cortez is sizzling in another social media update that has left her fans drooling. As those who follow Cortez on Instagram know, she is known as “Miss BumBum” and she regularly shows off her world-famous figure in a wide-range of sexy outfits. In the most recent post that was shared for her 2 million-plus fans, the brunette bombshell smoldered in another revealing outfit.

In the caption of the brand new photo, the beauty did not specifically tag her location but she appeared on a ledge just in front of a pool. The model looked directly into the camera for the photo op, wearing a slight smile on her face in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. Cortez wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a sky-high ponytail that fell in front of her.

In terms of clothing, the bombshell wore very little. In addition to a tight orange push-up bra, the beauty paired the look with some colorful bikini bottoms that had a tropical pattern including palm trees and watermelon. She put her killer figure on display including her rock hard abs, fit arms, and toned thighs. In the caption of the post, she referenced the moon and since the it went live, it has earned her rave reviews.

So far, the new update has racked up over 9,000 likes in addition to well over 100-plus comments. Some of her followers commented on the photo to let her know that her body looks amazing while countless others raved over her beauty. A few more simply dropped a line to let Cortez know that they are huge fans of hers, adding a ton of heart emoji as well.

“There’s no doubt that you are just “Beautiful beyond words” but you already know this…..shine on Queen,” one fan commented on the post.

“Your beauty shines just like the moon,” a second follower chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful woman that I have every seen. I love your account and aspire to be just like you Miss Cortez,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time while she was having a blast and popping champagne. For the occasion, the stunner rocked a black-and-white thong as well as a matching top that showed off her pert derriere and a lot of sideboob. She completed the sexy ensemble with a pair of nude heels and like her most recent update, that one garnered rave reviews for the star.