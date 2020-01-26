Blond Bombshell Daisy Keech Gets Sultry For Scanty Mint Green Bikini Snap On Instagram

Daisy Keech looked like an island goddess sporting a scanty mint green bikini for her latest Instagram snap. The blond bombshell published the sultry photo to her feed on Sunday morning.

In the sexy shot, Daisy left little to the imagination as she lounged on a white outdoor chair and rocked the pale string bikini. The skimpy swimwear put all of the model’s curves on display, including her toned arms, ample bust, flat tummy, and curvy hips.

Daisy accessorized the look with a pink and white flower pinned in her hair, gold rings on her fingers, and layered gold chains around her neck.

The model wore her golden locks styled in wild waves that were pushed behind her head and fell over her shoulder. She added a full face of makeup to the beach look, sporting defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam style with a bronzed glow and shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Of course, Daisy’s more than 2.5 million followers fell in love with the snap and made quick work of showing their admiration. Within the first 15 minutes after it was posted to her account, the photo had already gained nearly 39,000 likes and more than 385 comments.

“This bikini is everything. What a look she’s serving in the picture. I think it’s my favorite photo of her yet. How is that she gets hotter in every single post?!?! Daisy you’re simply perfect!” one of the model’s fans stated in the comments section.

“The queen of good looks is back,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Hi Daisy I’m a really big fan of u and ur my inspiration to keep fit and be healthy!” a third social media user gushed.

“You are my first thought of every morning and my last of every night, Your face is sheer perfection,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisy has become known for her racy photos, which often feature her on the beach and/or in a sexy bathing suit.

Recently, the model delighted her fans when she posed topless with wet hair in front of a stunning ocean scene, as she covered her sandy, bare chest with nothing but her own hands.

That photo was a big hit among Daisy Keech’s fans, and has raked in over 304,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments for the Instagram hottie to date.