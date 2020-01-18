Sports Illustrated’s ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Sizzles In Plunging Sheer Bodysuit

Sports Illustrated bombshell Hunter McGrady likely set hearts aflutter with the latest video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip the curvy blond bombshell rocked a sheer longsleeved bodysuit with a plunging neckline over a black bikini. The model’s golden hair fell past her shoulder’s in loose waves and she wore subtly glamorous makeup to accentuate her natural beauty.

The clip appears to be a behind the scenes glimpse at Hunter’s shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2020 issue. The model was at the beach for the shoot and she’s captured striking a series of sultry poses for the camera, as the ocean waves crashed on the shore behind her. At one point she tugs at the bodysuit’s briefs, a move that likely thrilled several of her ardent supporters.

In the background, you can hear someone shouting encouragement at the beauty and Hunter’s caption identified the “hype man” as photographer Yu Tsai who has done past Sports Illustrated photoshoots as well.

In her caption, Hunter also revealed that she’s in snowy New York at the moment but in her mind she’s having the time of her life in a swimsuit at the beach.

Fans cheered Hunter on in the comments section and one of those positive messages came from a fellow Sports Illustrated model.

“THIS IS HOW WE DO IT!!! SLAY!!!!!” wrote Haley Kalil.

“Hi teach me how to model like you!” singer-songwriter Kati Stevens added. “Love you, lady!”

But the model’s non-famous supporters chimed in as well.

“You are seriously so gorgeous! Such an inspiration to all women! Keep it up girly!” one commenter wrote.

“You are absolutely gorgeous. Beautiful mind, soul and body. Goddess” a fourth gushed.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Instagram page shared a video of Hunter in what appeared to be the same location and outfit in an Instagram post they uploaded in November of last year.

“We are speechless over @huntermcgrady for #SISwim 2020. Aren’t you?!” they wrote.

Their post has been watched over 65,000 times so far and more than 200 people have commented on the video so far.

Her most recent video isn’t the only Sports Illustrated content Hunter has recently shared on her Instagram page. In a post from a week ago, she posted a scorching hot photo of herself from the 2020 shoot. With her hair tossed over one shoulder, she wore a white and black monokini as she laid chest-down on the sand and smoldered at the camera.

“Vibe check,” she wrote in the caption. “Can’t wait for @si_swimsuit 2020.”