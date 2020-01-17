Sommer Ray Knocks Out Intense Lower Body Workout In Butterfly Print Leggings In New Video

Sommer Ray worked out her lower body in the latest video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a pair of butterfly camo-print leggings and a light pink sports bra, the fitness model/social media personality started the video with a set of mountain climbers with slides. After completing those she moved on to medicine ball slams before knocking out an impressive series of tire flips. The video then showed her doing the mountain climber slides again before she performed a set of donkey kicks at a cable machine.

Sommer’s caption revealed that her leggings were from her athleisure brand, Shop Summer Ray, and they currently retail for $37.99 in her online shop. The curve-hugging workout pants feature sheer panels on the legs and “push-up booty technology that sculpts and lifts,” the product description claims.

The video was viewed over a million times in two hours and so far more than 1,500 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for the 23-year-old stunner’s display of physical fitness.

“Sommer is such an inspiration,” one fan wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

Others appeared to be very excited about the new leggings in Sommer’s online shop.

“I’m broke but they look so good I want a pair,” a second fan added.

But one commenter seemed to believe that Sommer had uploaded the clip for validation on social media.

“When you aren’t getting enough likes,” they wrote.

Others appeared to poke fun at Sommer’s video.

“Thank you for the educational content!” another commenter added. “After watching this over and over for many hours for scientific purposes only I’ve learned the perfect workouts for myself and 10/10 recommend them all.”

Sommer has worn items from her brand’s January release in the past. In a video from December, she worked out on an elliptical machine with her mom, Shannon Ray, while rocking a black fitted tank top and the brand’s “Metallic Floral” print leggings that currently retail for $37.99. Shannon wore Shop Sommer Ray’s black and white “Marble” leggings that are the same price plus a cut-out long-sleeved crop top in the same print that sells for $17.99.

The video of them proved popular with Sommer’s fans as it’s been viewed over three million times since the clip was uploaded on December 22 last year.

In the caption of her most recent Instagram post, Sommer said that these new items in her store were just the “first batch” of January’s release, so fans likely have more products to look forward to before the month is over.