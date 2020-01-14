Mandy Milano Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Sheer Lingerie On Instagram

Instagram sensation Mandy Milano is showing off her jaw-dropping bikini body on social media, and fans cannot get enough of her latest sizzling look. The Toronto-based model wowed her followers with her flawless beauty and dangerous curves in a skimpy sheer lingerie set.

Posted on January 14, the scorching snapshot saw Mandy stripping down to her underwear to model a tiny white lingerie set. The bombshell left very little to the imagination in the racy attire, showing plenty of skin and a whole lot of curves in the skin-baring shoot.

The skimpy lingerie set was made up of sheer material that appeared to be too small for her voluptuous chest. Boasting thin spaghetti straps and a low plunging neckline, the tiny undergarment could barely contain her busty assets, exposing a generous amount of décolletage area. Mandy nearly spilled out of the teeny-weeny top, flashing her abundant cleavage in the sexy item. At the same time, the bra offered a copious view of her buxom curves, clearly visible in the see-through piece.

Mandy wore a matching pair of bikini bottoms, which had a barely-there triangle string design that seemingly did very little to cover up her bodacious curves. The teeny item was a low-waist, high-cut number that flaunted her curvaceous form. She also wore black fishnet stockings with rhinestones and had cut-outs that flaunted more skin.

The model was all dolled up for the occasion, sporting perfectly-contoured eyebrows and curled faux lashes. She wore smokey eyeshadow and plumped up her pouty mouth with lip gloss, which made her lips appear even fuller. Her platinum tresses were styled with a center part and framed her face as they fell down her back and over her shoulder.

In the caption, Mandy tagged professional photographer Moezart, a Los Angeles-based photographer. The exact location of where the photo was taken was not known as Mandy did not indicate a geotag.

The latest Instagram share was a huge hit with her 840,000 followers, as it gained more than 15,500 likes and over 14o comments in just four hours of being live. Mandy’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments, while other fans dropped a combination of emoji.

“Absolutely love the blonde hair baby!! Wow, Mandy, your curves just don’t quit!!” wrote one follower, adding three heart-eye emoji.

“Wow!!! What a gorgeous woman,” an admirer commented on the stunning photo.

“YOU are such a HOTTIE!!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“You are fine as wine, just my kind of sweet and sexy, gorgeous, stay blessed,” a fourth Instagrammer added.