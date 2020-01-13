Australian Model Madi Edwards Looks Smoking Hot On The Beach In A See-Through Lace Dress

Madi Edwards kicked off the new week with an eye-popping new Instagram post that has her fans talking.

The steamy shot was shared on Monday, and was an instant hit with the Australian model’s 707,000 followers on the social media platform. In the snap, the 24-year-old was seen enjoying a beautiful day on a secluded beach. She stood in the sand in front of the stunning, blue-green water with her arms stretched out, but turned her head over her shoulder to stare back at the camera with a soft smile. As per usual, she was looking smoking hot in a gorgeous dress from Pretty Little Thing that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

Madi sent pulses racing in her white mini dress from the U.K.-based brand that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The number boasted bell sleeves that gave it a total 70’s vibe, and was made of a completely see-through lace fabric with a unique and intricate doily pattern that left very little to the imagination. Keen-eyed fans could also get a glimpse of the white, triangle-style bikini top that the babe wore underneath.

The blond bombshell’s dress was incredibly tight, and hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways to perfectly define her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette. Also of note was its daringly short length that upped the ante of the look even further. Its lower half clung tight to the babe’s booty, and grazed just to the middle of her thighs to showcase her long, sculpted legs.

Madi kept her ensemble simple and opted not to add any accessories, allowing her impressive physique to take center stage. She wore her dirty blond tresses down, which blew messily around her face in the gentle ocean breeze. She also sported a minimal makeup look that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans wasted no time in making use of the like and comment features on the social media sensation’s new Instagram upload. After just three hours of going live to the platform, it has been double tapped over 6,000 times — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Madi’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Nice outfit babe,” one person wrote.

“Woww so amazing,” said another.

“Honey you are always very beautiful,” commented a third.

Madi’s beach-day looks always catch the eyes of her thousands of fans. Just last week, the stunner shared another photo from her time by the water that saw her wearing nothing more than a cheeky white bikini. The skin-baring look proved popular as well, and to date has racked up over 23,000 likes.