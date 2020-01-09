Instagram Hottie Hilde Osland Rocks Glowing Tan & Racy Pink Lace Lingerie In New Snap

Hilde Osland was absolutely glowing in some pink lingerie for her latest Instagram photo. The Norwegian model shared the photo to her account on Thursday afternoon.

Hilde looked smoking hot in a pink lace bra that flaunted her colossal cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and toned arms. She complimented the bra with a pair of matching panties that showed off her curvy hips.

The Instagram hottie sported a deep tan all over her body and wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She posed with her body leaning against the frame of a door and a seductive stare on her face.

Hilde accessorized her lingerie look with a dainty gold chain around her neck, a matching gold bracelet around her wrist, as well as some light-colored polish on her fingernails.

She also opted a full face of makeup in the shot, including defined eyebrows, thick lashes, soft pink eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow and shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with a glossy pink lip color.

Of course, many of the blond bombshell’s more than 2.3 million followers shared their support for the post by clicking the like button over 47,000 times and leaving more than 1,000 comments within the first hour after it was uploaded to the network.

“Absolutely stunning as always,” one of Hilde’s followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Oh my god you are so beautiful,” another adoring fan stated.

“The most beautiful woman ever,” a third comment read.

“This photo is everything. I’m obsessed with the pink lingerie, and Hilde looks hotter than ever. She has to be the most beautiful girl on Insta. Who would disagree with me? She’s perfect in every way,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde set the pulses of her fans racing just two days before her pink lace lingerie photo when she posed in a teal halter top and some distressed denim.

In the photos, Hilde thrust her curvy booty into the spotlight as the camera captured the model from behind. She wore a pair of long shorts that fell down the knees, and flaunted her toned back and arms in the process.

That update proved to be a hit among Hilde Osland’s fans as well. It has earned more than 87,000 likes and over 820 comments for the model to date.