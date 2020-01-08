Cosplay Model Erica Fett Leaves Little To The Imagination In Satin Lingerie Set

The cosplayer sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Wednesday, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In the the first image, that consists of a selfie, the stunner is seen kneeling on an iridescent comforter in a bed with decorative lights in the background. She tilted her head and gazed into the camera, as she smiled brightly. The Twitch streamer flaunted her hourglass figure in a pastel satin lingerie set with ruched detailing. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The following picture, taken by a professional photographer, shows the digital influencer wearing the same risque ensemble and striking a similar pose. Erica altered her position by lifting up her tiny top to show off her ample cleavage.

For the photos, the 32-year-old wore her long hair down and enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup. The glamorous application included peach blush, winged eyeliner, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored fans to let her know if they preferred the professional photograph or the selfie. She also noted that explicit pictures from the photo shoot, that most likely do not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines, have been made available on her personal website. In addition, Erica expressed gratitude to fellow cosplay model Lua Stardust for lending her the lingerie.

Many of Erica’s admirers were quick to share their opinions on the photoset. A majority of commenters noted that the amateur shot was their favorite.

“Always love a selfie, just a bit personal but you look divine in both,” wrote one fan, adding a fire and heart emoji to the comment.

“Both are really good, but [the] selfie is the best,” added a different devotee.

“Personally I love the selfie more; brighter & more colorful OMG I CAN’T HANDLE THE CUTENESS,” said another commenter.

“[The] selfie is better. Just because you get the more personal feeling from it. Both are super nice though. Thanks for sharing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 31,000 likes.

The expert cosplayer has a tendency to post racy content on social media. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading photos, wherein she wore a cropped hoodie with bear ears and a pair of low-rise underwear. That provocative post, however, has since been removed from Instagram.