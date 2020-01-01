Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Incredible Assets In New Instagram Update

Instagram hottie Kinsley Wolanski took to the social media platform to show off her insane bikini body while she was on vacation in her latest update.

The Champions League streaker posted a photo and a video in the newest share where she was seen wearing a tiny black bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The bikini top was a triangle style that put her big assets on display. It seems like the cup size was smaller than actual as her breasts almost spilled out. The bikini bottoms were a classic style with thin straps that hugged her hips, which enabled the model to flaunt her slender waist and flat stomach.

The 23-year-old bombshell posed in front of the camera, legs slightly close together. The stance showed off her toned legs as well as her curvy hips. It also seemed like the sun was setting at the time the photos were taken, which made her skin look golden.

Kinsey looked stunning with a fresh makeup look that included groomed eyebrows, light mascara, highlighter, and a nude color on her lips. She wore her long, blond hair down tossed over one shoulder as she gave the camera a fierce look.

In the picture, the model looked straight into the camera with her right hand up touching her shoulder. Her other hand was down just a little behind her hips. In the video, she twirled around and showed off her big derriere.

In the caption, Kinsey revealed that thinking about 2019 makes her teary-eyed. She then clarified that it’s “happy tears,” as she thinks the previous year brought so many changes in her life and that it was the year she matured mentally. She also revealed to her 3.4 million followers that she has huge plans for the upcoming year.

The new upload was a big hit among her fans, and many of them told Kinsey how beautiful she looked. Others also sent New Year greetings, while some admirers dropped fire emoji.

“Happy New Year beautiful! Best wishes to you in 2020! I’m sure you’re going to kill it! Love you!” wrote one follower.

“Just know you deserve way more. Was always too good for Vitaly. Hope you remain happy Kinsey. Happy New Year!!!” added another fan.

“You made my year when you went on the pitch for The Champions League Final. You should do it again,” commented a third Instagram user.

In regard to the location of the photo, it was not disclosed by the model. However, on December 19, in a report by The Inquisitr, the model posted an Instagram update where she seemingly wore the same provocative bikini set. According to the geotag, the snap was taken in Jordan, where the model took her recent vacation.