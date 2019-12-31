Bikini Model Alexa Collins Shows Underboob In Risque Red Crop Top: ‘Spicy’

Alexa Collins gave her fans something to talk about well into the new year when she shared a smoldering new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram feed.

The snap was shared on Tuesday, and was an instant hit with Alexa’s 667,000 followers. It was taken mirror-selfie style, and saw the bikini model standing in her bathroom with her cellphone in her perfectly manicured hand. Instead of eyeing the screen to ensure she was getting the perfect shot, the stunner was gazing at the mirror in front of her with a sultry stare.

As per usual, the blond bombshell was showing some skin in the smoking hot selfie — though her fans hardly seemed to mind. She looked absolutely incredible in a “spicy” crop top from Pretty Little Thing that left very little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Alexa slayed in her skimpy shirt that boasted a bright, cherry red color that popped against her bronzed skin. The garment featured thin straps to showcase her toned arms. That, however, was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display.

A large cut-out fell right in the middle of the model’s torso, upping the ante of the look even more. Part of it fell over Alexa’s voluptuous assets, making for a seriously NSFW display of underboob that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. The top also featured long ties that were knotted in a loose bow around her rib cage, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Alexa kept things simple and opted for a pair of black leggings to complete her eye-popping look. The bottoms clung tight to her curves in all of the right ways, defining her sculpted thighs and curvy booty. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on her hips to further highlight the Florida cutie’s slender frame.

Alexa added a pair of large hoop earrings that gave her barely-there look just the right amount of bling. She appeared to have added extensions to her platinum blond tresses, which were styled in a high ponytail that cascaded over her shoulder.

As for her beauty, the social media sensation was done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, a dusting of red blush, and a shimmering highlighter. She added black eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara as well, making her piercing brown eyes pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing some love for the social media sensation’s latest Instagram appearance. The photo has earned well over 2,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens have flocked to the comments section of the post already to leave compliments for Alexa’s gorgeous ensemble.

“Spicy doesn’t even begin. WOW!!!!” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa was “the best of the best.”

“Truly, you are beautifully awesome! Blessings to you in 2020,” commented a third.

Fans are often dazzled by the model’s jaw-dropping outfits. Just yesterday, the stunner sent pulses racing again when she flaunted her killer curves in a curve-hugging teal dress that did nothing but favors for her hourglass figure. The look also proved popular, earning over 9,300 likes.