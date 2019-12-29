Investigations By New York City And State ‘Make Me Hate Them,’ Says Donald Trump, ‘Very Bad For The Homeless’

Donald Trump suddenly lashed out on Twitter against the investigations currently underway against him in his former home of New York.

In the midst of a 14-tweet post on Saturday, Donald Trump unleashed an angry Twitter post complaining about investigations into his activities that are currently being carried out in the state and city where he grew up, and called his home until late October when he officially changed his state of residence to Florida. In the tweet, Trump said that the investigations made him “hate” New York “more than I should.”

Trump, in the Twitter post, also appeared to imply that the investigations would somehow hurt New York’s homeless population, according to an account by MediaIte. He accused New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo of having “lost his mind.”

He also said that New York — both the city and the state — were “falling apart.”

“All they want to do is investigate to make me hate them even more than I should,” Trump wrote.

In just the first 11 months of her first term, New York’s new state attorney general, Letitia James, has filed 20 lawsuits against Trump and his administration, according to the news site City & State New York. Not all of those lawsuits targeted Trump himself but she has defended the state against a legal action by Trump to block the release of his tax returns. James won that suit, but Trump still has not released his returns.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Earlier this year, James also filed court papers demanding more than $8 million in fines from the Trump Foundation, the Trump family charity. James alleged that Trump used the foundation’s funds — which by law must be spent for charitable causes — for his personal use, including to settle legal bills for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

But James is not the only New York law enforcement official currently investigating Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is currently probing Trump’s hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to silence her over an alleged sexual encounter in 2006. As part of the investigation, Vance has also sought to obtain Trump’s tax returns.

Trump has been so adamant about keeping those tax returns to himself that he has now appealed the court decisions requiring him to hand over the returns all the way to the United States Supreme Court, according to a New York Daily News report.

Trump did not explain why the New York investigations would be, “Very bad for the homeless and all!” in New York. In an earlier tweet on Saturday — his first tweet of the day, posted at 8:34 a.m.— Trump also attacked New York, as well as California, for what he called “their TREMENDOUS Homeless problems. They are setting records!”