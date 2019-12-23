Eriana Blanco Exposes Major Skin In A Glamorous White Dress On Instagram

Instagram model Eriana Blanco, who is well-known to her 2.2 million fans on the photo-sharing website for her amazing curves and slender body, took to her page on December 22, 2019, and posted a very sexy, yet glamorous picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a stylish, white-colored crop top that featured a one-shoulder design. The model paired her racy top with a matching skirt that included a thigh-high slit.

The risque ensemble allowed Eriana to expose a glimpse of her perky breasts, her taut stomach and slender waist as well as her sexy legs and thighs. The overall dress accentuated Eriana’s perfect waist-to-hip ratio.

To keep it simple, yet sexy, the hottie opted for a dainty gold pendant but decided not to wear any other jewelry items. Staying true to her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup to complement her outfit.

The application featured an ivory shade of foundation that gave the model’s face a flawless finish. She accentuated her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a terracotta-nude shade of lipstick together with a slick of gloss and chose a smoky eye makeup. The model completed her look with defined eyebrows.

Eriana wore her long and silky, raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and chest.

To strike a pose for the snap, she stood next to a dark glass wall. She, however, did not use a geotag with her post so the location of the photoshoot could not be known.

In the caption, the hottie wrote that her glamorous outfit was from the online fashion retailer, Hot Miami Styles. She also asked her fans to rate her picture from one to 10.

Within five hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 600 comments which shows that the model is quite popular on the photo-sharing website and fans are always eager to see her new pictures, as indicated in the comments section.

“Wow! So drop-dead beautiful and absolutely amazing,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Amazing body! You are surely hotter than the Sun,” another one chimed in.

“I am speechless! Do you know that I am totally obsessed with you?” a third admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan rated Eriana’s picture 10/10.

“Perfect 10! You’re absolutely stunning and a very sexy lady.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “unreal,” “goddess,” and “queen,” to praise the model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the hot snap was also liked by many other models and IG influencers, including Valeria Orsini, Toochi Kash and Aylen Alvarez, among others.