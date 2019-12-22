Buxom Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Skimpy Green Mini Dress

Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled her 10.3 million followers by sharing a smoking hot triple update that flaunted her buxom figure in a skimpy green mini dress.

Anastasiya didn’t include the location in her post, but she posed on a balcony with a silver railing overlooking a body of water and an urban landscape studded with tall skyscrapers. The bombshell donned a green satin dress that could barely cover her voluptuous physique.

In the first snap in the series, Anastasiya posed facing the balcony. The dress rode high on her derriere, showing off her curvaceous thighs, and hugged her body to accentuate her trim and toned waist. A thin spaghetti strap slid down her shoulder as she brushed a strand of hair away from her face and gave the camera a seductive look. The beauty’s makeup was minimal, and she rocked bold brows, soft pink lips, and eye makeup that accentuated her gorgeous gaze. She kept the accessories simple, adding bracelets to each wrist in order to give the look a bit of sparkle.

In the second shot, Anastasiya faced the camera. The full-frontal view accentuated just how much cleavage the dress flaunted, and she posed with one arm across her stomach, lips slightly parted.

For the third and final snap in the series, Anastasiya got even sultrier. She once again faced the balcony, and allowed the thin straps of the dress to slide almost entirely down her arms. As a result, the top of the dress dipped slightly lower, and her ample assets seemed in danger of spilling out of the top.

The bombshell’s long locks trailed down her back, going from a darker brown near her roots to a pale blond at the bottom. In the caption of the post, she filled her fans in on the fact that the skimpy dress was from the brand Revolve.

Anastasiya’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling triple update, and the post received over 24,700 likes within just 24 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Looks so beautiful, this dress is nice You are perfect!” one fan commented.

Loading...

Another fan called her the “Queen of the city.”

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another follower said, followed by a series of heart emoji.

Another fan seemed stunned by her beauty, and said “Omg wow.”

While this dress showcased a ton of skin, Anastasiya is constantly flaunting her incredible physique in barely-there swimsuits that are even skimpier. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell rocked a sizzling zebra print bikini that left little to the imagination and put her curves on full display.