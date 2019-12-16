Lili Reinhart Shares A Series Of Sultry Snaps on Instagram Stories For Possible ‘CoverGirl’ Commercial

Lili Reinhart posts sexy Instagram stories for possible upcoming 'CoverGirl' commercial.

Lili Reinhart recently took to her Instagram stories on Sunday, December 15, and stopped her 21.3 million followers in their tracks by posting very hot pictures in which she showed off tons of cleavage.

In the series of self-portrait snaps, the Riverdale stunner could be seen wearing nothing but a teal L’amour bra.

The 23-year-old actress opted for heavy green eyeshadow, voluminous mascara, neatly groomed eyebrows, sheer foundation, subtle pink blush, and a rosy nude shade of lipgloss. The blond bombshell wore her hair loose, going for a “fresh out of the shower” look. The actress opted for no accessories for this ensemble.

In the first snap, Lili turned her head sideways to the camera and left her lips parted. She held her arms tightly by her sides and pulled off a very seductive look. The pose showed an ample amount of cleavage.

The second photo in the series showed her full-on from the front, with her lips parted slightly and showing a bit of teeth. She gazed at the camera seductively and showcased more cleavage.

In the last snap, the actress moved her left arm and placed it under her breasts, making her cleavage more prominent. Lili’s face still had the same seductive aura, her lips pressed together. Her hair partially covered one side of her face, making the whole look very sensual.

Lili regarded the photos as “just for fun” and possibly related to her new CoverGirl commercial. She hinted as much in a previous Instagram story, which was also re-shared by CoverGirl to their social media site.

The sheer display of skin sent temperatures rising, and the actress’ fans openly expressed their admiration by screen-grabbing the photos and re-sharing to their respective accounts.

As reported in October by Allure, Lili became the new face of a still-top secret CoverGirl collection that’s due to be released next spring. CoverGirl’s Vice President of Marketing, Erika Woods, shared some insight on the brand’s decision in choosing the Hustlers star, stating that they are excited for Lili to join the CoverGirl family as she “embodies a woman who is unapologetically herself.” Woods further explained that the actress is perfect for the role of ambassador because she is “authentic, talented, and truly lives by what she believes in.”