Cosplay Model Meg Turney Flaunts Sideboob And Booty In Sexy Christmas-Themed Photo

Meg Turney continued her unique celebration of the Christmas season on Sunday, as the cosplay model took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a tiny bikini that showed off a lot of skin for her 718,000 loyal followers on the platform.

As seen in the new Instagram post, Meg was photographed while standing next to a Christmas tree, rocking a bright green wig and red-and-white striped socks to match the red-and-green bikini she was sporting. Her sideways pose allowed her to show off a copious amount of sideboob, with the thong cut of her bikini bottoms giving fans a good look at her curvy derriere. While the festive outfit already succeeded in leaving little to the imagination, the cosplayer turned things up even further by holding a piece of silver tinsel with several red and green Christmas baubles attached to it, doing so in such a way that part of the ornament touched her shapely thighs and rear end.

In the caption of her photo, Meg noted that the shot is part of her “MegMas” celebration, where she takes to social media throughout December to upload racy holiday-themed images. Much like her previous MegMas photos this year, the new snap was taken by Austin, Texas, photographer Wes Ellis, whom she made sure to credit.

Staying consistent with her other festive uploads for the month of December, Sunday’s update proved to be a big hit, garnering over 46,000 likes in the first 15 hours since it was posted. Additionally, more than 200 followers headed to the comments section to compliment Meg for the latest addition to her series of holiday snaps.

“Too beautiful. I cannot,” said one admirer.

“I can help you with those lights I’ll even let you up if you want to,” a second Instagram user quipped, adding a string of sparkles emoji to the very end of their comment.

Loading...

“Why must you try to break the internet…,” a third fan remarked, trailing their comment with one laughing-crying and two heart-eyes emoji.

“Is there any hair colour you don’t suit?!” asked a fourth follower, who seemed particularly impressed with the green wig Meg had donned for the photo shoot.

While Meg was notably wearing much less on top than she was in her previous MegMas uploads, all of these posts have had one thing in common so far — a focus on the cosplay model’s derriere. These include the one she shared on Wednesday, where she rocked a brown cardigan and red underwear while seemingly paying tribute to Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold character from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.