‘Maxim’ Hottie Rachel Bush Flaunts Her Famous Tush In G-String Bikini: ‘Warmer Thoughts’

Rachel Bush left very little to the imagination in a barely-there bikini for her brand new Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Wednesday night.

In the first sexy snapshot, Rachel is seen soaking up some sun with her bikini-clad friends as she flaunted her famous tush in a revealing g-string two-piece. The bikini put the Maxim model’s long, lean legs, tiny waist, and hourglass figure in the spotlight alongside her curvy booty.

Rachel’s face can’t be seen in the shot as she lays on her stomach on an outdoor lounge chair with her gal pals Khloe Terae and Bre Tiesi as she showed of her deep tan in the string bikini.

The model’s long, dark hair is pulled back into a messy bun behind behind her head, while Khloe lounges beside her in a similar orange string bikini and Bre rocks a black and white printed two-piece.

The second photo features the three women standing on a dock with their hands in the air as they look out over the ocean, all flashing their backsides in bikinis yet again.

In the caption of the photo, Rachel reveals that she was thinking about warmer times during her vacation with the girls.

Of course, Rachel’s over 1.3 million followers couldn’t get enough of the racy snaps, and flocked to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 49,000 times while leaving over 560 comments in less than 24 hours after the photos were uploaded to the platform.

“That woman on the far left is wife goals and the most gorgeous woman on the planet,” one of Rachel’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Love the Tush,” another adoring admirer stated.

“Truly the most perfect girl in the universe,” a third social media user gushed over the model.

Loading...

“There’s something in this pic that really caught my eye…not sure what,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rachel isn’t afraid to show off her enviable curves online. Just last week she posted a similar bikini photo while she sunbathed on a white lounge chair at the beach.

In the background, Rachel’s friends can be seen frolicking in the gorgeous ocean water as a blue sky complete with white fluffy clouds is visible overhead.

Rachel Bush’s loyal fans also seemed to approve of that photo, which has raked in an impressive count of nearly 70,000 likes as her followers have also left more than 900 comments to date.