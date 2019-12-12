Noah Cyrus Lifts Up Her Shirt, Flashes Underboob, And Reveals That She’s Been Crying ‘A Lot’

Lil Nas X responded to her Instagram post by saying he's been crying a lot, too.

Noah Cyrus flashed a lot of skin in a set of two Instagram photos that she posted on Wednesday. It’s not unusual for the 19-year-old sister of pop star Miley Cyrus to share racy and provocative pictures on social media, but her latest snapshots were accompanied by some rather woeful words.

In the images, Noah was pictured standing outside. She wore a black hooded sweatsuit with the hood up. The petite brunette grasped the bottom of her baggy sweat top, pulling it up to expose her slim torso and visible ribs. She was holding the top up high enough to flash a hint of underboob. The waist of Noah’s over-sized sweatpants hit her right below the belly button.

The musician completed her athletic ensemble with a pair of black-and-white canvas Vans sneakers, and she accessorized her look with a pair of large wraparound sunglasses with mirrored lenses.

Noah posed in front of a classic powder blue sports car. She sat on the hood of the vehicle with her right foot resting on the front bumper. The vehicle was parked on a street in front of a gated home surrounded by greenery, including trees wrapped with white Christmas lights. Noah’s photo was taken in the evening, so the lights were burning bright in the background.

In the caption of her post, the “Good Cry” singer revealed that she had been crying a lot recently, but she didn’t explain why.

Noah’s post received more than 234,000 likes in just one hour. She asked her 5.4 million followers if they had also shed any tears lately, and hundreds of fans responded in the affirmative with the word “same.” Lil Nas X also let Noah know that he shared her melancholy mood. In fact, the musician claimed that he had cried even more than her.

“Rookie. not more than me,” wrote the rapper, who collaborated with Noah’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, on the insanely popular “Old Town Road” remix.

A few of Noah’s followers criticized her for sharing her feelings of sadness on social media.

“But why talk abt it on here,” read one response to her post.

“Why not,” Noah responded.

Noah was also accused of faking her feelings to get attention because she thinks it’s “cool” to suffer from depression, but she wasn’t having it.

“Feel like ppl try to push that being depressed is cool you feel? ur so hot n thriving though,” remarked the same fan who initially criticized Noah. “It’s all love. I had a feeling you’d reply.”

“Thats not a thing,” Noah fired back. “People shouldnt fake depression on social media.”

Other fans were quick to jump to Noah’s defense. The singer’s supporters praised her for being real and showing the world that fame and success doesn’t equal immunity from sadness and depression.

“Social media is too fake I applaud her for being honest & showing it’s normal to be upset sometimes!!” remarked one admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah revealed that she was celebrating a “sober” Thanksgiving last month. She informed her fans that she was making sure that she stayed hydrated during the holiday after suffering a health scare during one of her concerts a few days earlier.