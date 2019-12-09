Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Full Lips & More In Cleavage-Baring Instagram Photo

Stassie Karanikolaou has been sharing photos from her recent risqué photoshoot, and her latest Instagram post is yet another sultry image from the session. This time, the 22-year-old model — who frequently posts alluring pictures of herself on the social media app — shared a new portrait from the recent shoot, her plump pout the star of the show.

In the picture, Stassie’s head was framed by a shadow; her face was lit up by a bright light. The background was bare and also hidden in shadow, so attention was solely focused on the social media star’s face and body. The photo was taken from the chest up, so just a hint of Stassie’s décolletage was on display in the scoop-neck top. The top was sheer and black, emblazoned with the brand name “LOUNGE.” Since the image was a portrait, it also gave fans a close-up at Stassie’s face.

She looked at the camera with half-lidded, bedroom eyes, her eyebrows framing her face perfectly. The warm light made her skin glow and her blue eyes pop. She wore a pink champagne color on her eyelids, brushed all the way to the arch of her brows. Her cheeks were brushed with a similar golden-pink hue.

Her lashes were dark and thick, and they fanned out flawlessly across her eyelids. Her lips, which centered the image, were full and luscious. They were lined with a cocoa-colored pencil and filled in with a caramel-carnation pink lipstick. They were slightly parted in the middle, accentuating her cupid’s bow.

Her 6.4 million followers were eager to fill the comments section of the Instagram picture, racking up more than 447,000 likes and close to 1,400 comments at the time of this writing. The majority of the comments were littered with heart-eye and flame emoji.

“I love your beautiful eyes,” wrote one fan.

“Keep it up, beautiful,” added another user.

“I love,” a follower gushed, adding multiple pink heart and crown emoji. “Soo gorgeous!”

In other Stassie news, there are dating rumors surrounding her and Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron. The two were first linked to each other at Hyde nightclub on November 22, when they were caught cozying up to each other on video. The rumors only continued to swirl, when, a few days later, they were both seen at the same football game in Los Angeles and reportedly hit clubs together with friends like Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Tyler, however, just recently deflected any dating rumors — and so far, neither party has spoken out about their rumored romance.