Danielle Knudson Exposes Braless Cleavage & Ripped Abs In Racy Instagram Update: ‘Let’s Do This’

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson looked like a total smoke-show in today’s Instagram photo share. The gorgeous blonde thrilled fans with an ultra-racy black-and-white shot that gave off both seductive and edgy vibes, flaunting her incredible figure in black leather and underwear.

The new pic saw a scantily-clad Danielle posing on an open balcony, one overlooking a tall apartment building. A single naked tree stood in the parking lot behind her, with three stationary cars completing the urban decor.

The stunning lingerie model was wearing a stylish biker jacket and very little else. The trendy item did a fantastic job at keeping the focus on her sculpted torso, as it immediately caught the eye with its swanky design and flashy embellishments. The jacket featured both stud and zipper details, as well as a fashionable belt, luring the gaze to her bust. Proving that she certainly knows how to hold the attention, Danielle went completely braless underneath the leather jacket — and wore the garment open to expose her perky chest.

The 30-year-old hottie flashed a decent amount of cleavage in the skimpy attire. A chunky necklace adorned her decolletage, drawing even further attention to her bare chest. At the same time, she proudly flaunted her insanely toned midriff, showing off her taut waistline and ripped abs.

Danielle paired the revealing top with even skimpier bottoms. The ravishing Guess girl only wore a tiny pair of black briefs, which perfectly showcased her chiseled hips, accentuating her flat tummy.

The fair-haired beauty also slayed in terms of accessories. Aside from the glittery jewelry, she rocked a chic beret that matched her all-black apparel. Her golden tresses flowed from under the stylish item, falling over her shoulders in a cascade of loose waves.

Danielle showed off the smoldering outfit in a sultry pose that sent quite a few pulses racing among her vast base of admirers. The model channeled her inner seductress as she cocked one hip to the side, parting her legs to show off her toned thighs and incredible thigh gap. Leaning with one hand against the balcony’s metal railing, she shot a smoldering look at the camera and slightly parting her lips in a provocative way.

In the caption, the Canadian-born beauty hinted that she had a busy week ahead of her, offering a summarized itinerary that included quite a few plane rides to New York, Miami, and Cancun. She added three black-heart emoji that appeared to be mirroring the color of her attire, and suggested that she was ready to take on any challenge with a couple of empowering emoji.

The racy photo immediately caught the eye of her fans, garnering close to 2,600 likes in just a few hours of having been posted. In addition, 50 people dropped by the comments section to wish Danielle safe travels and to compliment her on her fierce physique.

“Wow baby beautiful fantastic,” read one message, trailed by a seemingly endless string of black-heart emoji.

“Those sculpted abs are fabulous!” exclaimed another Instagrammer.

“I [sic] broke the mold when they made you, they couldn’t make you more perfect,” gushed a third fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a heart emoji.

“Coolest shot ever!” commented a fourth follower.