Tyler Cameron Sparks Dating Rumors With Stassie Karanikolaou, But Were They On A ‘Hot Date’?

The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron is generating headlines about his dating life once again after being spotted with Kylie Jenner’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou. It doesn’t look as if they are ready to confirm they are dating one another, but it also doesn’t look as if they’re trying too hard to squash any rumors either.

A few days ago, Tyler was smooching a mystery blonde gal after a Friday night Clippers game in Los Angeles. It didn’t take long for fans to examine the photos and note that the mystery blonde appeared to be Kylie’s gal pal Stassie.

The initial spotting of Tyler and Stassie suggested that there were sparks of chemistry between them, and now they were spotted together again Monday night. Us Weekly details that the two were both with friends at the Monday night NFL game in Los Angeles between the Rams and the Baltimore Ravens.

Stassie was there with Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner, along with a few others. Tyler attended the Rams game with fellow The Bachelorette co-stars Dylan Barbour and new The Bachelor star Peter Weber.

Initially, it didn’t seem clear from various Instagram posts if the two groups were hanging out with one another. However, TMZ has now shared photos and video revealing additional juicy details.

The main photo shared by the outlet clearly shows Tyler, Dylan, and Peter hanging out in a private enclosed area with Kendall, Stassie, and others at the Rams game. It seems that after the game, Tyler, Stassie and a few others met up with Kylie and hit up some hot spots for some partying.

The group reportedly stopped by Poppy and The Nice Guy, and TMZ snagged a video of Tyler and Stassie together. In the short clip, Stassie walked out a few feet ahead of Tyler and they both ignored the paparazzi. One of the paparazzi hollered out a quip about the two officially being a couple now, but neither Stassie or Tyler acknowledged that.

Loading...

Apparently, Tyler and Stassie left the club in a car together. This spotting seemed to come as the group left The Nice Guy and went on to visit Poppy. Stassie and The Bachelorette cast-off were reportedly spending plenty of time close to one another there and it looks like the group was still together as they exited the club.

Plenty of The Bachelorette fans hoped that Tyler and Hannah would reunite since her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt imploded before the finale aired. However, he went on to date supermodel Gigi Hadid for a while instead. The romance between Tyler and Gigi fizzled relatively recently, and it doesn’t look as if he’s wasting any time in sparking new romance rumors.

Stassie and Tyler clearly aren’t going to go out of their way to confirm they are dating, and it does seem as if this pairing is quite new. At the same time, they sure didn’t make an effort to deny the rumors when asked as they left the club Monday night. For now, it seems that curious fans will have to wait and see what comes next for these two.