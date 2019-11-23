Curvy Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Is Hair And Body Goals In Latest Instagram Post

Stunning plus-size model Ashley Alexiss has shared another beautiful picture of herself with her 1.9 million Instagram followers. The stunner is modeling a SHEFIT Apparel sports bra and rocking incredibly gorgeous blond waves. The new image is less scandalous than some of her previous posts, but it’s undeniable that Ashley is total hair and body goals in her latest update.

Her purple sports bra fits her chest perfectly. The SHEFIT ambassador flaunts her body and models the sports bra’s ability to keep her breasts upright and perky, perfect for allowing maximum movement while exercising. In her photo caption, Ashley praises the company for designing a sports bra that is capable of fully supporting plus-size women.

“I don’t have to double up on sports bras anymore thanks to their fully adjustable straps,” wrote the model.

Ashley looks quite relaxed and bubbly in her picture. She is wearing a mostly natural face of make-up. Her lips pop in a shade of pink that helps accentuate her blinding white smile. Ashley looks like an adorable life-size Barbie thanks to the color selection of her outfit and make-up palette. Her blond hair helps too.

She also shared a discount code with her followers should they want to follow suit and purchase one of their own.

Aside from Ashley’s lovely figure, fans couldn’t help but notice how incredible the ravishing beauty’s hair looks in the picture. She has her long, luscious locks swept over her right shoulder. The blond color pops against the muted grey background.

“Is this from purple shampoo? You are hair goals,” asked one fan.

Another notable photo attribute is the pair of leggings Ashley is sporting. She is in full workout mode with her outfit, and the black leggings are form-fitting enough to hug her ample thighs. Some of her followers were curious about the brand of sportswear she chose for her bottom half.

“What leggings do you have on?! So cute!” asked a second fan.

“I have those leggings and I love them,” claimed a third person, they also added a kissy-face emoji and flame emoji to their comment.

“When god made a[n] angel he made you,” complimented another user.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the curvy bombshell shared a sexy photo of herself in black lacey lingerie. The stunner is not shy about showing off her incredible body. The previous Instagram posts left little to the imagination and gave her fans a brilliant view of her backside.