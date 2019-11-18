Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little To The Imagination In Purple String Bikini

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko took to Instagram on Monday to show off her fabulous curves in a skimpy bikini.

The beauty’s update consisted of three photos that showed her in a lounge chair soaking up the sun. Her bikini wasn’t much more than a few purple strings wrapped around her body.

Two of the photos showed Anastasiya lying on her belly and leaning on her forearms while looking up at the camera. The angle of the pictures gave her followers a good look at her voluptuous cleavage as well as her world-famous booty. Also on display was her tiny waist and toned legs.

The other photo showed Anastasiya from behind sitting on her feet in the lounge chair — a pose that made her derrière the focal point of the snap. The pose also showed off the stunner’s smooth skin as she looked at something off to the side.

The brunette bombshell looked relaxed as she wore a silver Fendi sun visor and a pair of large sunglasses. She donned a pink gloss on her full lips and let her hair fall in loose curls down her back. She wore a taupe color on her nails and added a bit of bling to the look with bracelets on her arm.

Anastasiya kept the caption simple, stating that the skimpy bikini was from fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

The post got her fans’ attention, with many leaving behind fire and heart emoji. Others had a little more to say.

“Wow those first two pix are AMAZING!!! I love you in that pose,” wrote one admirer.

“Angel of unearthly beauty,” another fan said.

Some of her fans had a little fun with her regarding the ad for the bikini, which was hardly noticable.

“I can’t see no swimsuit,” one follower joked.

“Where is the swimsuit,” quipped another admirer.

It’s true that there was not much to be seen of the swimsuit Anastasiya was wearing, but that isn’t unusual for the model, who seems to have a thing for showing off her skin. She has earned a reputation for wearing the tiniest bikinis she can squeeze her body into, and her 10.2 million followers seem to love her for it.

When she isn’t flashing skin, she likes to flaunt her curves wearing tight clothing. Earlier this month, she drove her fans wild when she posted a snap of her wearing a crop top, leggings and a pair of thigh-high boots.