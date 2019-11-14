Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Chews Bubblegum In Lacy Pink Lingerie

Swedish bombshell Anna Nystrom shared a playful new photo on Instagram on Thursday afternoon, which drove her loyal followers wild. In the shot, the model rocked a lacy one-piece and chewed on some gum.

The photo showed Anna sitting on her knees on a white couch. To her right sat a decorative, light pink, fuzzy pillow, as well as what looked to be a fur blanket. Anna rested on the right cushion wearing a light pink, long-sleeved piece of lingerie. The torso of the lingerie featured a dainty and sheer lace design and hugged the stunner’s hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the sheer pink sleeves were decorated with polka dots and showed off her toned arms.

Anna’s one-piece was incredibly low-cut, just barely containing her voluptuous chest. The lower half was high-cut and showed off her shapely thighs.

The YouTuber accessorized her racy look with a dainty silver necklace. Her makeup look was a bit on the bold side with jet black mascara, darkened eyebrows, expertly contoured cheekbones, and a bright highlighter. Anna’s ashy blond locks were styled in neat curls that fell down her shoulders and past her chest.

To add a playful touch to the image, Anna blew a light pink bubble with her gum. She rested one hand on the couch beside her, while the other hand gently ran through her hair. The social media sensation kept her head straight, but looked off-camera upward and to the right.

In the caption, Anna revealed that the lingerie was from popular fast fashion brand Fashion Nova, a company that she often represents as an ambassador.

The post garnered over 62,000 likes and more than 500 comments. Anna’s fans gushed over the model’s flawless physique.

“Love this! Sooo cute,” one fan said with red hearts.

“Thanks for you ANNA you are lovely,” another user added.

Loading...

“Well that’s a bubble I wouldn’t mind snacking,” a third follower wrote.

One fan called Anna “my candy.”

Many other users couldn’t find words for the stunning shot and opted instead to express their admiration for Anna with various emoji.

Pink seems to be the latest theme to take over Anna’s Instagram feed. Earlier this week, the model rocked a skimpy pair of pink undies, which showed off her ultra-toned thighs. On top, she wore an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved cropped sweater that hugged her busty chest and put her flat tummy on display. That photo earned over 248,000 likes and more than 3,500 comments.